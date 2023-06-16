Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

AOR stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $43.57 and a 12-month high of $51.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.40.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

