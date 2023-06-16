Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Libra Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 59,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 49,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

