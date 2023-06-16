MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter.
MIND Technology Stock Down 7.4 %
MIND stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. MIND Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.
MIND Technology Company Profile
