MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter.
MIND Technology Price Performance
Shares of MIND Technology stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. MIND Technology has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53.
MIND Technology Company Profile
