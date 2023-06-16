MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter.

Shares of MIND Technology stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. MIND Technology has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53.

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business consists of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

