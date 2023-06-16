MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter.
MIND Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MIND opened at $0.58 on Friday. MIND Technology has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.
MIND Technology Company Profile
