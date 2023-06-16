MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter.

MIND Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MIND opened at $0.58 on Friday. MIND Technology has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business consists of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

