Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Mirvac Group’s previous final dividend of $0.05.
Mirvac Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36.
Mirvac Group Company Profile
