Mizuho Increases Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $150.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORCL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.21.

Oracle Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $126.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.19. Oracle has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,021,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,738 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

