Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.26.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MBLY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Mobileye Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Mobileye Global Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $39.73 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average is $41.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mobileye Global news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,617,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,891,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Rating

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

Further Reading

