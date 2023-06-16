MOBOX (MBOX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.84 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One MOBOX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001158 BTC on major exchanges. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $58.49 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MOBOX has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,322,428 tokens. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.

MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

Buying and Selling MOBOX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using U.S. dollars.

