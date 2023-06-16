Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.45

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.53. Molecular Templates shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 46,364 shares traded.
Molecular Templates Stock Up 2.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45. The company has a market cap of $28.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.50. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 126.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,843.37%. The company had revenue of $36.63 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Molecular Templates
Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
- Surgical Centers, Med-Tech Stocks Up On Pent-Up Surgical Demand
- Is NexTier-Patterson UTI Deal A Sign Of More Consolidation Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.