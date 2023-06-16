Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.45

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.53. Molecular Templates shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 46,364 shares traded.

Molecular Templates Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45. The company has a market cap of $28.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.50. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 126.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,843.37%. The company had revenue of $36.63 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Molecular Templates

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTEM. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 2,801.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 715,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 690,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 221.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 458,052 shares during the period. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 11,078,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,219,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.