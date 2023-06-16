MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,882 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.62% of MoneyGram International worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MoneyGram International Stock Performance
Shares of MGI opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.01. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $11.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Saturday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
MoneyGram International Company Profile
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.
