Moonbeam Market Capitalization Tops $139.75 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $139.75 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00044518 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00033695 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00015428 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,071,836,552 coins and its circulating supply is 660,922,931 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

