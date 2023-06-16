Moonriver (MOVR) Market Cap Hits $34.96 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One Moonriver token can now be bought for about $4.98 or 0.00019524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a market cap of $34.96 million and $2.47 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Moonriver

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,838,816 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,021,239 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

