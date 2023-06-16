Morgan Stanley Boosts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $68.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $62.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of -326.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $106,784.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,426 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,226.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $106,784.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,426 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,226.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,087 shares of company stock worth $6,980,905. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $248,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

