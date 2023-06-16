Morgan Stanley Upgrades Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXFY. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Expensify from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Expensify from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Expensify from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Expensify from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.36.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify Price Performance

EXFY stock opened at $7.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.16 million, a P/E ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.15. Expensify has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $25.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.73 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expensify will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,382,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,636,462.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Expensify news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 14,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at $341,369. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,382,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,636,462.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,530 over the last 90 days. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expensify by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,536,000 after buying an additional 1,431,326 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,671,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Expensify by 27.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,229,000 after purchasing an additional 455,026 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Expensify by 27.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 445,937 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Expensify by 61.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 512,628 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.