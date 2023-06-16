MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.48.
MorphoSys Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MOR opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.06. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MorphoSys
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MorphoSys by 122.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
About MorphoSys
MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.
