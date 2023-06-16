Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $118.15

Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 118.15 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.50), with a volume of 244706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.56).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Wednesday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 130.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 138.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £96.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,100.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.49, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and accessories; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 17 retail sites across the United Kingdom. It also operates Auction4Cars.com, a business-to-business online auction marketplace platform for selling part-exchange vehicles.

