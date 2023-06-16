Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) CFO Jeremy Cogan Purchases 35,000 Shares of Stock

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) CFO Jeremy Cogan acquired 35,000 shares of Movano stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 723,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,649. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Movano Stock Performance
Shares of MOVE stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Movano Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35.
Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.
Movano Company Profile
Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design.
