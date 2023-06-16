M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 24,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 19,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of MMP stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.29. The stock had a trading volume of 37,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $64.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.39.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 76.04%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

