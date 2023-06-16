M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $335,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 5,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,872,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.15. 1,653,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,212,459. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $68.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

