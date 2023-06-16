M&R Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $74.35. 2,746,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,894,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

