M&R Capital Management Inc. Purchases 56 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $459.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.40. The company has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

