M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 139 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $376.01. 1,180,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,006. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $363.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.91. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $378.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.47.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,151 shares of company stock worth $23,127,288. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.