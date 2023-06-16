M&R Capital Management Inc. Takes $91,000 Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RITM. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $65,192,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $54,076,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $50,728,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $47,845,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $38,490,000. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RITM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.40. 364,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,183,589. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.79. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $783.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RITM shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Rithm Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

Rithm Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.