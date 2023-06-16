M&R Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,495 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.0% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.32. 6,694,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,268,699. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $172.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.72.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

