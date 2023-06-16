M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Rating Reiterated by SpectralCast

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at SpectralCast in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTB. Bank of America upped their price target on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.05.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $123.35. 502,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,248. M&T Bank has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,292,000 after purchasing an additional 875,870 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,778,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,612,000 after acquiring an additional 773,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.