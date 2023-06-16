MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.42

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. MUSE ENT NFT has a market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $2.42 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 29.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00397599 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

