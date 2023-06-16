Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.02

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.02 and traded as high as $34.25. Naspers shares last traded at $34.23, with a volume of 20,749 shares changing hands.

Naspers Trading Up 3.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.99.

Naspers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms; and offers eMAG platform for online food and grocery delivery network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.