Navcoin (NAV) Trading 16% Higher This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $41,318.77 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0516 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,371,698 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

