Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires 582 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,581,996,000 after buying an additional 374,994 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,036,284,000 after buying an additional 1,566,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,548,899,000 after buying an additional 54,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.4 %

COP opened at $104.11 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on COP. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.32.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

