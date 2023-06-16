Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys 3,745 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 834.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 11,139.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,383,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344,537 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $260,702,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,279,000 after buying an additional 61,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,625,000 after buying an additional 164,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,582,000 after acquiring an additional 172,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PAG opened at $156.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $94.49 and a one year high of $157.46. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $290,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,508.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $290,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,508.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $463,766.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,648,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,808 shares of company stock worth $1,960,428. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

