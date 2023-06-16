Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Shares of 1,242 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,242 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 16.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 26.4% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $456.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $490.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $433.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.79 billion, a PE ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.85.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

