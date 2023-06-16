Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Shares of 2,568 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $153.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.76.

SRPT opened at $131.61 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $159.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.47 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

