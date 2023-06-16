Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $427,000 Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 38,845 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,664.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,535,000 after buying an additional 988,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,893,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,558,000 after buying an additional 66,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APLE shares. Compass Point downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 568,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,805,689.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,718 shares of company stock valued at $102,969. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states.

