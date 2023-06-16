Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $476,000 Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 32,338.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 617.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fastenal Trading Up 1.4 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $56.24 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $56.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Stories

