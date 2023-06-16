Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $270,000 in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,948 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

NOV stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. NOV had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. NOV’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

