Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $352,000 in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,642 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,488 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 1.5 %

BAH opened at $107.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $79.85 and a 12 month high of $112.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

