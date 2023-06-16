Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $252,000 Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,076 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus raised their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks Price Performance

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $2,236,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,760,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,577,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 187,286 shares of company stock valued at $30,301,727 over the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANET opened at $163.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $178.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.21 and a 200 day moving average of $141.99.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

