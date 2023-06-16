Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $481,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Deere & Company by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $406.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $375.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.48. The company has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

