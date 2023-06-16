Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases 21,026 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 977.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,026 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 68,844 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,447,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 80,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,288,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,558,000 after purchasing an additional 460,153 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 153,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $997,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,012,493 shares in the company, valued at $365,201,454.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbCellera Biologics news, CFO Andrew Booth acquired 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $99,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 153,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $997,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,012,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,201,454.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Securities reduced their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

