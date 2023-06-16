Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Assurant by 453.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Assurant by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Assurant Stock Down 0.3 %

AIZ opened at $128.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $178.76.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

