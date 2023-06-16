Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,108 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 562 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $707,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $707,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,668 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,157. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DKS opened at $135.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.21 and a 52-week high of $152.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.46. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.