NetScientific (LON:NSCI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $71.90

NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.90 ($0.90) and traded as low as GBX 65.36 ($0.82). NetScientific shares last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.89), with a volume of 40,996 shares.

NetScientific Stock Up 7.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 71.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 70.36. The company has a market cap of £16.88 million, a PE ratio of -515.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity

In other NetScientific news, insider Jonathan Robinson bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($18,768.77). Corporate insiders own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

About NetScientific

NetScientific plc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, early and mid stage investments. The firm focuses to invest in sustainability, technology, transformative biomedical and healthcare technologies focusing on digital health, diagnostics, and therapeutics sectors. It also prefers to invest in companies that significantly improve the health and well-being of people with chronic diseases.

