Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Down 20.2% in May

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the May 15th total of 11,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Network-1 Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NTIP stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 million, a PE ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 0.30. Network-1 Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

Get Network-1 Technologies alerts:

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTIP. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Network-1 Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 1,179,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 49,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network-1 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.