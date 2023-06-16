Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Down 20.2% in May

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the May 15th total of 11,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Network-1 Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NTIP stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 million, a PE ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 0.30. Network-1 Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $2.60.
Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Network-1 Technologies Company Profile
Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Network-1 Technologies (NTIP)
