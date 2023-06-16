Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0254 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NBW traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 18,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,034. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $12.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 235,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,866 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,802 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 168.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 50,949 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 17.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

