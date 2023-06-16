Neutrino USD Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $19.57 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $19.57 million and $4,554.66 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.
About Neutrino USD
Neutrino USD was first traded on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 623,814,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,814,462 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutrino USD’s official website is neutrino.at.
Buying and Selling Neutrino USD
