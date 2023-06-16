Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Acquires 3,445 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 84,596 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,216,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,992,490. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

