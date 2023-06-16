Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,880 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIO. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2,536.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

NYSE RIO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.93. 701,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,288,843. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

