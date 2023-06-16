Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Purchases 190 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,613,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,003,153. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.03. The company has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.87.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

