Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Raises Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 306,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 308.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 863,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $14,268,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,838,000. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 162.8% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 820,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,139,000 after acquiring an additional 508,024 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $7,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

NYSE BXMT traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 891,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,221. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $31.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 518,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,927,795.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 518,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,927,795.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $83,519.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,880 shares of company stock valued at $186,367 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

